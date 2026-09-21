Michigan Bowl Projections After Dominating Week Three Victory

Week three was good for Michigan Wolverines football fans, as the Maize and Blue came away with a 52-17 win at The Big House over UTEP.

It was an ugly start to the contest, but Michigan picked things up midway through the second quarter and rolled past the Miners. We finally saw the offense move the ball with ease and hopefully gain some momentum heading into the conference opener against Iowa this Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) makes a throw against the Texas El Paso Miners during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that, here is an updated list of where notable college football experts see the 2026 Michigan Wolverines playing when the regular season comes to a close.

ESPN

Another week of the same projections for Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, as they released their bowl predictions early Monday morning (Sept. 21).

Both Schlabach and Bonagura have Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl facing Texas A&M.

Sep 19, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) celebrates a touchdown catch with running back Savion Hiter (5) against the Texas El Paso Miners during the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t see this happening; the No. 23 Aggies just lost to Kentucky and lost their best wide receiver due to injury. Texas A&M still has LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and top-ranked Texas on its schedule.

With that schedule, the Aggies are bound to drop a few more games, and I can’t see them making their way into this game.

Sports Illustrated

In week three, it is another similar projection; Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated also has UofM playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl. In last week’s projections, he had Michigan matched up with Tennessee. Now, in week three, he has kept that same prediction.

So far in 2026, UT is 3-0 and ranked No. 14 in the nation with wins over Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State. However, the Volunteers are about to be tested, ready to host No. 1 Texas this Saturday at noon.

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) returns a kickoff against Kennesaw State during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College Football News

Last week, College Football News aligned with all of the other projections on this list, having UofM against Tennessee in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Staying in line with everyone else, the site has maintained the same projection.

Final Takeaways

Michigan’s projections, for the fourth straight week, did not really change.

Since before the season even kicked off, there are two constants with the projections: UofM in the ReliaQuest Bowl and matchups with SEC opponents.

Looking ahead, Michigan has a big matchup this weekend with No. 17 Iowa at 3:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor. Will the Wolverines move into playoff projections with a win? I believe it depends on how they win.

Sep 19, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Braeden Jackson (22) and tight end Mason Woods (19) react after a touchdown by Jackson against the UNI Panthers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Michigan comes out and keeps building on its momentum and dominates the Hawkeyes, I believe it may move the Wolverines up enough to be in CFP talks. Especially considering it would be their second nationally ranked win of the season.

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