Bryce Underwood claps back at internet trolls
In the social media age one bad picture can go viral and instigate trolls and haters. Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood experienced that chaos last week after an unflattering picture of him went viral. In the picture, Bryce was posing with former Michigan running back Blake Corum, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, teammate Jadyn Davis and former NFL and Nebraska player Will Compton.
Underwood appeared to have a "belly" in the picture and rabid Ohio State fans and Wolverine haters exploded across social media. They made claims, completely unfounded, that Underwood was 60 pounds overweight and was lazy and out of shape. They claimed Underwood was spoiled because of the NIL money he was receiving and that he was overrated. All of this because of one picture taken from a bad angle. Today, Bryce silenced all of those haters with one single Instagram post.
Bryce Underwood is an elite level athlete. Taking one picture and making the baseless claims that Buckeye and Wolverine haters were running with is laughable. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has himself said that Underwood is often the first man in and last man out of the practice facility. He famously said that the first question Underwood asked after arriving in Ann Arbor was when and how long he could be at the practice facility. Work ethic is not something that Underwood lacks.
Sadly, in the world we live in now social media has become a place for keyboard warriors who can attack the work ethic of a 17-year-old kid while they sit on their couches. Thankfully, Underwood appears to have taken it all in stride and his post, full of laughing emojis, shows that he does not care much for the opinions of social media trolls.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
LOOK: Michigan football Maize and Blue rosters ahead of spring game
2 Michigan football players make top-150 list heading into the 2025 season
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7