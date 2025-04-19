LOOK: Michigan football Maize and Blue rosters ahead of spring game
Michigan football's spring game is set to kick off in less than an hour, and we now know who's going to be on each roster. The Wolverines held a draft for the two teams -- Maize and Blue. We knew heading into Saturday that left tackle Andrew Babalola was the first-overall pick for Maize.
The Michigan Football X Account tweeted out the full rosters for the day. You can see the full list below, but here are some of the key players on each team.
Maize:
RB Jordan Marshall
FB Max Bredeson
OL Andrew Babalola
OL Gio El Hadi
WR Semaj Morgan
WR Donaven McCulley
Edge TJ Guy
Edge Cam Brandt
DT Rayshaun Benny
LB Jaishawn Barham
CB Jyaire Hill
Blue:
QB Bryce Underwood
RB Justice Haynes
WR Andrew Marsh
WR Fred Moore
TE Marlin Klein
OL Andrew Sprague
OL Greg Crippen
OL Evan Link
Edge Derrick Moore
DL Tre Williams
DL Damon Payne Jr.
LB Ernest Hausmann
CB Shamari Earls
CB Zeke Berry
The game will kickoff at 12:05 pm, but the game won't be televised until April 27 on Big Ten Network. Follow along at Michigan Wolverines On SI for your Spring Game coverage.
