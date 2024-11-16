Michigan offers 2025 4-star WR, teammate of QB Brady Hart
Michigan has three wide receiver commitments in the 2025 class. But both Jacob Washington and Andrew Marsh have reportedly scheduled visits to other schools. Washington is checking out Missouri, while Marsh was in Washington on Friday night to see the Huskies beat UCLA. Michigan hopes to keep both in the fold, but the Wolverines aren't done looking for playmakers in the '25 class.
The Wolverines offered four-star receiver Jayvan Boggs. The Cocoa (FL) prospect is the teammate of 2026 quarterback commit Brady Hart. Hart has been hoping Michigan would offer his teammate and the Wolverines finally did so. It comes after both Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell were in Florida on Friday night watching Hart and Boggs play.
Boggs, a 6-foot receiver, is a UCF commit. He committed to the Knights back on August 6 and he holds offers from teams such as Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas, among others. According to the Composite ranking, Boggs is the No. 217 ranked receiver in the '25 class.
Boggs was the 2023 Mr. Florida Player of the Year after hauling in 93 catches for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns in his junior year.
With Early Signing Day right around the corner, Michigan will have to make up some ground, but having his high school teammate, Hart, in the fold can only help.
