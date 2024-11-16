Mason Graham is compared to $110 million defensive tackle
Mason Graham will likely become a top 10 NFL draft pick in April's 2025 NFL Draft. The junior defensive tackle was a second-team All-American last season in his sophomore year and while the '24 campaign got off a little slow for Graham -- he's still one of the best players in all of college football.
Graham has more tackles this year -- 37 of them -- with two games to go than he's had in either season in Ann Arbor. He also has 3.5 sacks which is also more than he's had in either a complete freshman or sophomore year with the Wolverines. Graham continues to suffer double teams but with his strength and the way his motor continues to run, Graham gets off blocks rather easily.
Mel Kiper Jr. has Graham ranked as his No. 5 prospect in the draft, but ESPN's Jordan Reid was tasked with comparing Graham to an already established NFL star. Reid compared Graham to former two-time National Champion and Miami Dolphin first-round pick, Christian Wilkins. After playing his first five years in the NFL with the Dolphins, Wilkins just inked a four-year deal worth $110 million to play with the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason.
"A strong argument could be made that the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Graham is the best defensive prospect in the 2025 class. And similar to Wilkins (Raiders), Graham is an easy-mover with an explosive lower half. A strong-handed interior defender, Graham's ability to mix and match his repertoire of moves helps him deconstruct blocks with ease as a run defender and pass rusher. His ability to win single blocks has helped him to 3.5 sacks on the inside."
Regardless of where Graham ends up in the NFL, we're confident that the team is going to fall in love with what Graham provides on the defensive side of the ball.
