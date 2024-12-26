Connor Stalions' Christmas gift takes aim at Ryan Day, Ohio State
Even though The Game is played just once every year, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State takes no days off... especially on Christmas. Following Michigan's fourth consecutive win over the Buckeyes back in November, the Maize and Blue faithful were eager to continue to rub it on on Christmas day, leading to some incredible gifts that were shared on social media.
Most notably, former U-M staffer Connor Stalions shared a gift he received on Christmas day of a dartboard with Ryan Day's face as the backdrop. And for the perfect added touch, the darts all have block M's on them.
Another Michigan football fan showed of his Christmas present, one that consisted of a block M flag planted in an actual piece of turf from Ohio Stadium.
Although the Wolverines failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time in four seasons, there's no doubt that the Maize and Blue faithful are rejoicing this holiday season as a result of the rivalry win back on Nov. 30. Michigan's 13-10 victory over Ohio State as a three touchdown underdog was the biggest upset in the history of the rivalry, and it's one that caused waves on a national scale. From the postgame fight, to the questions about Day's future in Columbus, Michigan's success against Ohio State has definitely caused some heartache for the Buckeye faithful.
The Wolverines will have another shot to end the season on a high note, squaring off against Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl on Dec. 31.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
- Davis Warren's first impression of Bryce Underwood: 'You’re not the No. 1 recruit in the country for no reason'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI