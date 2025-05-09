Former Michigan football starter earns tryout with minicamp tryout with Detroit Lions
There were a few Michigan football players who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one of them is attempting to get into the league with the Detroit Lions. The Lions' rookie minicamp roster was revealed and Wolverines' CB Aamir Hall is on the roster. Hall played CB for Michigan, but the Lions have him listed as a safety with the jersey No. 39.
Hall came to Michigan in 2024 after becoming an FCS All-American with Albany in 2023. He appeared in 12 games with the Wolverines last season and made six starts. Hall recorded 38 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one sack, six PBUs, and two interceptions.
Arguably, Hall's best two games came at the end of the season against both Ohio State and Alabama. With Will Johnson injured, Hall stepped up in Michigan's biggest games. Against the Buckeyes, Hall picked off a pass and recorded five tackles. Then in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Hall tallied nine tackles, one TFL, and one sack.
Whether it's with the Lions or another team, Hall is hoping to prove he belongs on a 53-man roster.
