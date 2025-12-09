Lions vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
We have an important NFC matchup on tap as the Los Angeles Rams host the Detroit Lions in Week 15.
The Rams saw their six-game winning streak end in Carolina two weeks ago, but bounced back with a 45-17 win in Arizona on Sunday.
The Lions have also been up and down as of late, alternating wins and losses in their last nine games, including a 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night.
Which team will make it two wins in a row on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Lions vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions +5.5 (-110)
- Rams -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions: +200
- Rams: -245
Total
- 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lions vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions record: 8-5
- Rams record: 10-3
Lions vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Lions are 7-6 against the spread this season.
- The Rams are 9-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Lions' games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-6 in the Rams' games this season.
- The Lions are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Rams are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Lions vs. Rams Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Kalif Raymond – questionable
- Kerby Joseph – questionable
- Kayode Awosika – questionable
- Brian Branch – questionable
- Thomas Harper – questionable
Rams Injury Report
- Darious Williams – questionable
Lions vs. Rams Key Player to Watch
Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
This is a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the league in terms of passing yards. Matthew Stafford sits fourth with 3,354 passing yards and Jared Goff is just 20 yards behind him in fifth place.
The one area where Stafford has been nearly unstoppable this season is touchdown passes. He has 35 in 13 games, nine more than Goff and Dak Prescott tied for second.
The addition of Davante Adams alongside Puka Nacua has been huge for the Rams’ passing game, and Stafford should keep that up at home against the Lions after they let Dak Prescott throw for 376 yards last week.
Lions vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
As I said above, the Lions simply struggle to put two wins together this season. Perhaps that changes with the long week following their Thursday Night Football win, but they’re just 3-3 on the road while the Rams are an impressive 5-1 at home.
Detroit struggled in Philadelphia and Kansas City as underdogs, and I see a similar thing happening in Los Angeles. The Rams are rolling and should be able to cover this -5.5, and potentially even a few points higher through the key numbers.
Pick: Rams -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
