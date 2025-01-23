Michigan Football cracks Top 10 in 'way-too-early' 2025 rankings
After what was considered to be a "down year" for the Wolverines in 2024, the expectation hasn't changed for Michigan heading into 2025. And while the Wolverines are certainly losing some elite talent on both sides of the ball, a quick glance at the roster - along with the incoming freshmen and transfer portal additions - gives confidence that Michigan will once again be squarely in the championship hunt in 2025.
On Thursday, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt released his 'way-too-early' Top 10 rankings heading into the 2025 season, and Michigan is sitting in the No. 10 spot.
- Penn State
- Texas
- Ohio
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Miami
- LSU
- Michigan
One of the biggest issues for the Michigan Wolverines in 2024 was at the quarterback position, and that was definitely addressed by Sherrone Moore and his staff. Not only did the Wolverines sign veteran QB Mikey Keene out of Fresno State, they also went out and landed the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class in Bryce Underwood. With Keene and Underwood in the fold, there's no question that Michigan's offense will be far more balanced and prolific through the air.
But beyond the QB position, the Wolverines are also getting back a whole host of veteran talent in 2025. Here's a quick look:
Key Returners
- Earnest Hausmann - LB
- Jaishawn Barham - LB/DL
- TJ Guy - DL
- Derrick Moore - DL
- Rayshaun Benny - DL
- Max Bredeson - TE/FB
- Rod Moore - DB
- Greg Crippen - OL
- Giovanni El-Hadi - OL
- Marlin Klein - TE
- Dominic Zvada - K
Add in guys like Jordan Marshall (RB), Fredrick Moore (WR), Jyaire Hill (DB), Brandyn Hillman (DB), and a whole host of transfer portal acquisitions that will make an immediate impact, and it's easy to see why the Wolverines made the cut in Klatt's early Top 10.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7