WATCH: Michigan QB Bryce Underwood drops hype video commemorating high school career
The 2024 college football season is in the books, and all attention now pivots to 2025 in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's roster will look much different next fall, particularly at the quarterback position, where Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene is expected to battle incoming five-star freshman Bryce Underwood for the starting job.
Underwood, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, is excited to begin his career with the Maize and Blue, but took time to commemorate his high school career at Belleville with a hype video. Check it out below...
There's no doubt that the Maize and Blue faithful are chomping at the bit to get their first look at Underwood in a Michigan uniform. That first opportunity will likely come at the Wolverines' spring game a couple months down the road, but not again for a full 220 days from now when Michigan opens the 2025 regular season against New Mexico.
Quarterback was an area of weakness for the Wolverines this past season, but Underwood raises expectations significantly for the position in the coming years. Keene and redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis will compete with Underwood this spring, before 2024 starter Davis Warren reenters the conversation upon returning from his torn ACL injury.
Michigan Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 — vs. New Mexico Lobos
- Sept. 6 — at Oklahoma Sooners
- Sept. 13 — vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
- Sept. 20 — at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Sept 27 — BYE
- Oct. 4 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Oct. 11 — at USC Trojans
- Oct. 18 — vs. Washington Huskies
- Oct. 25 — at Michigan State Spartans
- Nov. 1 — vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Nov. 8 — BYE
- Nov. 15 — at Northwestern Wildcats
- Nov. 22 — at Maryland Terrapins
- Nov. 29 — vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
