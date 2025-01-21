Michigan football reacts to Ohio State winning national title, not being able to beat Wolverines
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame on Monday night to become the latest national champions. The college football championship stays in the Big Ten with Michigan winning the previous year against Washington. The Buckeyes turned it on in the CFP and beat Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame to capture the first 12-team Playoff win. But it wasn't all easy for Ohio State.
Ohio State lost its first game to Oregon in an epic game, but that wasn't shocking with the game being in Oregon. The shocking loss came in the final week of the regular season when the Buckeyes lost to rival Michigan for the fourth year in a row. Maybe Michigan currently has Ohio State's number, but the Buckeyes were nearly a three-touchdown favorite over the Wolverines.
The offense we saw from Ohio State in the CFP wasn't the offense we saw in The Game. It appeared Ryan Day wanted to show how physical his team was and play Michigan-styled offense against the Wolverines. But that wouldn't work. Despite having their worst year in quite a while, the then-seven-win Wolverines went into the 'Shoe and beat Ohio State. Michigan then would follow that up with a win over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
After the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame, there were a few Wolverines who chimed in on the win.
Michigan Edge rusher Derrick Moore
Michigan Edge rusher TJ Guy
Former Michigan LT Taylor Lewan
Former Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis
Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions
Former Michigan WR Drake Harris
Winning a national title is the ultimate prize and Ohio State captured that feat. But losing to your bitter rivals four years in a row isn't going to be something the Buckeyes quickly forget. Once again, there will be all kinds of pressure on Ryan Day's shoulders when Ohio State marches into Ann Arbor for a showdown with Michigan at the end of November.
