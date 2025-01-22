WATCH: First-look at Michigan Football's 'Team 146', new theme for 2025 revealed
Michigan football's first year under head coach Sherrone Moore ended on a high note with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, but after finishing with an 8-5 record and falling well short of a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth, the Wolverines are aiming much higher in 2025.
Over the course of the past two weeks, the program has revealed a new theme for 2025 — "Team [over] Me". This culminated in a video released by Michigan Football's social media accounts on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at 'Team 146' in winter workouts.
A year removed from losing over half its coaching staff and 18 players to the NFL, Michigan will once again see several significant pieces of its roster depart this offseason, most notably defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, tight end Colston Loveland, and cornerback Will Johnson.
However, it appears as if new leadership has emerged in the form of rising sophomore running back Jordan Marshall, who was featured prominently in the video above. After rushing for 100 yards in his first career start against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Marshall delivered a clear message on what the Wolverines' goals looked like in 2025.
"It’s a good season, but it’s not Michigan’s standard," Marshall said. "We gotta get it back to the standard, which is bringing national championships back here. And like I told [U-M quarterback signee] Bryce [Underwood] right when we walked into the locker room, I was like, ‘This isn’t happening again. We’re playing for the ‘chip. We’re playing for the whole thing — the natty. That’s what we want."
Winter workouts mark the beginning of preparation for the 2025 season, with spring practice to follow in the coming months. The Wolverines will add to their roster during the late signing period for the 2025 recruiting class beginning on Feb. 5, and continue to scour the transfer portal to fill additional holes.
Wins over Ohio State and Alabama provided building blocks for Michigan, but the Wolverines want to bring more hardware back to Ann Arbor in Year 2 of the Sherrone Moore era.
