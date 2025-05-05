Michigan football defender in transfer portal announces a series of visits
Michigan football signed Florida prospect Ja'Den McBurrows as a part of the 2021 recruiting class. While he was a three-star prospect, McBurrows had all the offers in the world. Teams like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee, among others wanted the 5-foot-11 CB, but the Wolverines won the battle.
However, his career didn't materialize like everyone thought it would. McBurrows was hampered by injuries during his time in Ann Arbor, and after suffering another injury-filled 2024 season, he entered the transfer portal this spring.
Since entering the portal, the McBurrows' camp has been quiet. But 247Sports' Chris Hummer revealed McBurrows has visited both App. State and James Madison. He is now set to take a visit to Virginia.
McBurrows' best year came in 2023, backing up Mike Sainristil at Nickel. He appeared in 11 games on defense and had seven tackles and one interception. McBurrows saw a ton of snaps against Michigan State that season and shared Defensive Player of the Week against the Spartans.
As long as he can stay healthy, McBurrows has a chance to earn some major playing time at whichever school he chooses.
