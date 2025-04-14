Veteran Michigan football defensive back enters transfer portal

BREAKING: Michigan DB Ja’Den McBurrows plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 5’10 190 DB totaled 13 Tackles, 1 INT, & 2 PD in his time with the Wolverines



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/z7H7JcgByp pic.twitter.com/FlwTX20cVU