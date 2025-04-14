Veteran Michigan football defensive back enters transfer portal
After losing Will Johnson and Aamir Hall, the Michigan cornerback room isn't all that deep. The room got a little smaller on Monday after veteran Ja'Den McBurrows announced that he would enter the transfer portal, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
McBurrows has been at Michigan since 2021, but injuries have set the former three-star prospect back. He missed all of 2022 and was hurt this past season after appearing in four games.
McBurrows' best year came in 2023, backing up Mike Sainristil at Nickel. He appeared in 11 games on defense, and had seven tackles and one interception. McBurrows saw a ton of snaps against Michigan State that season and shared Defensive Player of the Week against the Spartans.
Being a veteran, McBurrows could've had the inside track to start at Nickel, but after hearing Mason Curtis, Jyaire Hill, and TJ Metcalf all rotating around at Nickel, there might not have been a starting spot for McBorrows after all.
The Wolverines could turn back to the portal to bring in one more cornerback to help with depth this upcoming season.
