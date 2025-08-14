Wolverine Digest

Michigan football defender recognized as one of Big Ten's best players by Fox Sports

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Braylen Nelson (75) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Braylen Nelson (75) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
One of Michigan football's top pass rushers has been recognized by a Fox Sports writer as one of the best players in the Big Ten heading into the 2025 season.

While no Wolverine appeared in the list ranking the top 10 players in the conference in the Fox article, senior Derrick Moore was listed as an "honorable mention with nine other players, meaning he is being perceived as at least a top 20 player in the conference.

Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) attempts to plant the flag on the Ohio State Buckeyes logo as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rips the flag down after the game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The senior from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD.) has been on a steady upward climb since arriving on campus in 2022. Right away, Moore began to make an impact in a Maize and Blue uniform during his true freshman season, when he appeared in all 14 games at edge and made eight tackles and two sacks as a rotational defensive lineman.

During his sophomore campaign, Moore took his game up a notch while again appearing in all of the Wolverines' game during their national title run. That year, he recorded 34 tackles, including six for loss to go along with five sacks.

As a junior last season, it was Moore's turn to work his way up the depth chart and become a full-time starter, when he started all 12 games at edge, making 23 tackles with six for loss and four sacks. That was enough to earn himself an All-Big Ten selection for the second straight season.

For his career, Moore has recorded 65 tackles with 14 for loss to go along with 11 sacks in three seasons. Heading into his senior year, Moore looks to be on track for his most impactful season yet and will look to again play a key role on a Wolverine defense that is expected to be one of the conference's, and potentially the nation's best.

Moore and the Wolverines are preparing for the upcoming season in fall camp currently, which is set to conclude at the end of next week. Michigan will then begin its Week 1 preparations the week of Aug. 25 ahead of the team's Aug. 30 game against New Mexico under the lights at the Big House.

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8), defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) and defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) tackle Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

