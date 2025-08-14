Michigan football defender recognized as one of Big Ten's best players by Fox Sports
One of Michigan football's top pass rushers has been recognized by a Fox Sports writer as one of the best players in the Big Ten heading into the 2025 season.
While no Wolverine appeared in the list ranking the top 10 players in the conference in the Fox article, senior Derrick Moore was listed as an "honorable mention with nine other players, meaning he is being perceived as at least a top 20 player in the conference.
The senior from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD.) has been on a steady upward climb since arriving on campus in 2022. Right away, Moore began to make an impact in a Maize and Blue uniform during his true freshman season, when he appeared in all 14 games at edge and made eight tackles and two sacks as a rotational defensive lineman.
During his sophomore campaign, Moore took his game up a notch while again appearing in all of the Wolverines' game during their national title run. That year, he recorded 34 tackles, including six for loss to go along with five sacks.
As a junior last season, it was Moore's turn to work his way up the depth chart and become a full-time starter, when he started all 12 games at edge, making 23 tackles with six for loss and four sacks. That was enough to earn himself an All-Big Ten selection for the second straight season.
For his career, Moore has recorded 65 tackles with 14 for loss to go along with 11 sacks in three seasons. Heading into his senior year, Moore looks to be on track for his most impactful season yet and will look to again play a key role on a Wolverine defense that is expected to be one of the conference's, and potentially the nation's best.
Moore and the Wolverines are preparing for the upcoming season in fall camp currently, which is set to conclude at the end of next week. Michigan will then begin its Week 1 preparations the week of Aug. 25 ahead of the team's Aug. 30 game against New Mexico under the lights at the Big House.