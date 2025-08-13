Report: Former Michigan QB wins starting job at new school, will start Week 1
Former Michigan quarterback Jayden Denegal has reportedly won the starting QB position at San Diego State and will start the team's opener against Stony Brook the night of Aug. 28. The news was first reported by San Diego Union-Tribune sportswriter Kirk Kenney, then confirmed by On3's Pete Nakos.
Denegal has been in a battle for the starting job with the Aztecs in camp, mainly with fellow junior and Central Michigan transfer Bert Emanuel Jr. The former Wolverine spent three seasons at Michigan and saw limited game action while completing 4-of-5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in his career with the Maize and Blue. Denegal also rushed four times for seven yards in seven games played.
Out of Apple Valley High School in California, Denegal led his team to an 11-4 record and a state finals appearance in 2021. That same year, he earned an inviation to the All-American Bow and was named the 2021 Mojave River Offensive Player of the Year. During the span of his high school career, he totaled more than 4,600 passing yards and 69 touchdowns in four seasons. He came into Michigan as a three-star prospect and rated as a top-20 QB in California in his class.
Last season, San Diego State finished with a 3-9 record under Sean Lewis in his first season at the helm. This year, Denegal will attempt to elevate the Aztecs to improve upon that mark and try to help the program climb back toward the top of the Mountain West Conference.
As some programs across the country are beginning to announce who has won quarterback battles for their respective schools, Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore said he will announce the Wolverines' starter the Monday of game week (Aug. 25) leading up to the contest against New Mexico on Aug. 30.
True freshman Bryce Underwood continues trend to be the one to win the job, according to several reports, ahead of Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and sophomore Jadyn Davis.