Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore discusses standout players in fall camp
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Tuesday as the Wolverines continue to push through fall camp ahead of the team's Week 1 opener against New Mexico at the Big House on Aug. 30. As camp wears on, players are continuing to battle for positions and to earn their spots on the depth chart over the next couple of weeks ahead of the opener.
One of the questions Moore was asked by the media on Tuesday was whether there were any players who have surprised the coaching staff during camp with their play. Moore answered the question in a way where it seems like no player has necessarily "surprised" him being all of the players who were recruited to play at Michigan is capable of and expected to make plays. However, he did name some guys who have stood out, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
"I don't think there's a lot of surprises, but I do think there are some guys that have stood out, "Moore said. I think I said this (at Big Ten Media Days)—Cole Sullivan is a guy that continues to climb and continues to make an impact. We feel really good about that linebacker room from Ern (Ernest Hausmann), Jaishawn (Barham), Jimmy (Rolder) and Cole. He was probably a guy that people weren't talking about—he's a younger guy, but he's a guy that has really stood out. He's very multiple, he's doing different things. Then, in that room again, you've got a guy like Chase Taylor, who just keeps chomping at the bit to be better and better. I think, from a defensive perspective, that group—Cole specifically jumps out at me, and we all know about the defensive front and what those guys have done. But Cole is a guy that's really jumped out."
In the back end of the defense, Moore said there have been players to step up in those spots as well.
"Jaden Mangham is a guy who's not a surprise, but a guy who has taken the next step and pushing that safety room," said Moore. "We've talked about TJ Metcalf, we've talked about Brandyn Hillman and Mason Curtis, but Jaden's really a guy who has taken the next step on defense to show that capability. We love all those guys, but the more, the better. At corner, Jo'Ziah Edmond, Shamari Earls, a true freshman—he's flashed and done some really good things.
On the offensive side of the ball, Moore said he is feeling good about the progress of all of the positions groups
"It's going to be fun—it's going to be a fun team to watch," Moore said.