Elite in-state class of 2026 wideout slipping away from Michigan football's grasp as decision looms

At one point, it looked like the Wolverines were in good position to land this prospect. Now, the four-star is tending elsewhere

Seth Berry

Detroit Cass Tech WR Corey Sadler Jr. catches a touchdown pass, while being covered by Hudsonville Ty Ykema in the second quarter, during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Detroit Cass Tech WR Corey Sadler Jr. catches a touchdown pass, while being covered by Hudsonville Ty Ykema in the second quarter, during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There was a time where Michigan football seemed to be establishing momentum with Cass Tech (Mich.) four-star class of 2026 wide receiver CJ Sadler. However, despite his strong relationship with quarterback Bryce Underwood and visiting Ann Arbor on seven documented occasions, it looks as if the Cass Tech product is going to take his talents to North Carolina and join Bill Belichick's program.

On Tuesday, Rivals' Greg Smith entered a prediction for the Tar Heels to land Sadler ahead of his decision this Friday. Smith's prediction joins one from his colleague Steve Wiltfong, who predicted Sadler to UNC last month. The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives the Tar Heels a nearly 80% chance to land the 5-foot-9, 183-pounder.

While the Wolverines will have a hat on the table when Sadler makes his announcement and remain in his top four, it would be a shock if Sadler ended up putting on the hat with the block M across the front when he makes his college decision official. Despite his strong ties with Underwood, Smith reported that things "just never seemed to fully click" with the two parties in his recruitment.

With North Carolina, Sadler told Rivals that the relationship with Belichick has been a big factor in his recruitment with the Tar Heels.

"With me with Coach Belichick, I had to just sit down and actually take it all in because it’s Coach Belichick we’re talking about,” Sadler said. "He coached Tom Brady and he’s one of the greatest coaches ever in NFL history. Talking to him and soaking up game and talking football with him was great for sure.”

Despite looking to lose out on Sadler, the Wolverines are still hauling in an impressive class at the position, with Jaylen Pile, Travis Johnson and Zion Robinson all committed to Sherrone Moore's class of 2026. Currently, the Wolverines' have 22 verbal commitments in the class, which ranks 11th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Seth Berry
