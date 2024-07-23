Michigan football's biggest strength entering 2024
Big Ten Media Days are here. The three-day event begins late Tuesday morning and will stretch through Thursday. Coaches and key players will get a chance to speak to the media and answer valuable questions heading into the 2024 football season. With the event taking place, it signals that football is right around the corner and we are just a little over a month away before Michigan takes the field against Fresno State.
In the meantime, outlets are still putting together projections and analyses during the preseason. 247Sports put together a list of strengths for every preseason top 25 football team. 247Sports has Michigan ranked No. 7 in its top 25 rankings and the author, Brad Crawford, lists the entire Wolverines' defense as their biggest strength in '24.
There's first-round talent at all three levels defensively, so we're going with the entire position unit under first-year coach Sherrone Moore. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant return at the line of scrimmage and Michigan can absorb the loss of Colson with Ernest Hausmann and Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham taking over in leadership roles. Makari Paige is back too, and Will Johnson — one of the nation's top cornerbacks. Safety Keon Sabb leaving for Alabama was the only notable portal casualty following the coaching change. Impressive.- Brad Crawford - 247Sports
While you could make a strong argument that the front four is actually Michigan's biggest strength, it's just fine to lump the entire defense in there. The Wolverines have playmakers all over the defensive side of the football. Michigan already has three-to-four defensive players being looked at as potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant make up the best interior duo in football. Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart just might be an upgrade over last season's duo of Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell -- who were both very good. At linebacker, Michigan just might have one of the best duos there as well. Then in the secondary, it's not easy replacing Rod Moore who went down with a serious injury. But Sherrone Moore went out and brought in four veteran players via the transfer portal who will all compete for a role this fall.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football is predicted to finish in B1G by media
BTN analyst on Michigan: 'I think this team will be able to continue to compete'
Michigan's Will Johnson voted preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year