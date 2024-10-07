Michigan's defense far from 'elite' through six weeks
It was supposed to be the strength of this Michigan Football program in 2024, but through six weeks the Wolverine defense has some serious issues. While Michigan has looked solid against the run, its the struggles against the pass that have really put this defense and this team in a difficult position week in and week out.
While the Wolverines rank near the top of the conference in rush defense, they're near the bottom of the conference in nearly every other critical category. Whether it's the pass defense, third down defense, or scoring defense, this Michigan defense is far from anything resembling dominant through six weeks.
Here's where the Michigan defense ranks in several key categories so far:
Pass defense (259.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 114
- Big Ten: 16
Rush defense (76.3 YPG)
- Nationally: 5
- Big Ten: 3
Third down defense (.407)
- Nationally: 90
- Big Ten: 16
Scoring defense (22.33 PPG)
- Nationally: 56
- Big Ten: 16
Total defense (317.6 YPG)
- Nationally: 48
- Big Ten: 14
