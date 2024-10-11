Michigan Football: Defense leads Big Ten in two key areas
There's no question that the Michigan defense has faced its fair share of criticism through the first six weeks of the season, but the Wolverines are leading the conference in two key areas. At the halfway point of the season, Michigan is currently leading the Big Ten in conference play with 13 sacks and 23 TFLs (tackle for loss).
Here's a look at some of the defensive standouts through six weeks who have contributed to those numbers:
Sacks
- Josaiah Stewart - 5.0
- Mason Graham - 3.5
- TJ Guy - 2.5
- Kenneth Grant - 2.0
- Rayshaun Benny - 1.5
TFLs
- Josaiah Stewart - 8.5
- Jyaire Hill - 4.5
- Mason Graham - 4.0
- Kenneth Grant - 3.0
- TJ Guy, Rayshaun Benny, Ernest Hausmann, Zeke Berry - 2.5
While that is certainly something to be happy about, the reality is that the Wolverines will need a much better performance from the Michigan defense in the second half of the season. Sacks and tackles for loss are certainly an important aspect of a defense, but the Wolverines are currently falling short in several other key areas defensively.
Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in handful of other statistical categories after six weeks:
Pass defense (259.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 114
- Big Ten: 16
Rush defense (76.3 YPG)
- Nationally: 5
- Big Ten: 3
Third down defense (.407)
- Nationally: 90
- Big Ten: 16
Scoring defense (22.33 PPG)
- Nationally: 56
- Big Ten: 16
Total defense (317.6 YPG)
- Nationally: 48
- Big Ten: 14
