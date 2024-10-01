Michigan defense rises in latest national rankings
Despite another second half collapse for the third consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines escaped with a narrow 27-24 victory over Minnesota last Saturday. In the first half, Michigan displayed the type of dominance on both sides of the ball that fans have come to expect over the last three years. The Wolverines went up 21-0 before the Golden Gophers nailed a field goal on the final play of the first half.
The Michigan offense struggled mightily in the second half, but the defense continued to it's dominance through the third quarter. But after entering the fourth quarter with commanding 24-3 lead over Minnesota, the wheels started to come off. The Golden Gophers put three touchdowns on the board in the final quarter of play and came within an onside kick recovery from being able to either tie or take the lead late.
Even with the fourth quarter struggles from the defense, the Wolverines improved in several key categories after Week 5.
Pass defense (248.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 103 (-2)
- Big Ten: 16
Rush defense (68.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 6 (+5)
- Big Ten: 3
Third down defense (.400)
- Nationally: 84 (+4)
- Big Ten: 15
Scoring defense (21.40 PPG)
- Nationally: 51 (+4)
- Big Ten: 14
Total defense (317.6 YPG)
- Nationally: 43 (+12)
- Big Ten: 13
