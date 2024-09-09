Michigan Football: Defensive rankings concerning after two weeks
Although there were significant question marks about the Michigan offense heading into the 2024 season, the defense was expected to be one of the best in the nation. Featuring three guys who are projected to be first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, most believed that the defensive unit would be good enough to keep the Wolverines in every game on the 2024 schedule. After Saturday's performance against Texas, that belief is now in question.
Through the first two weeks, the Wolverines rank near the bottom of the Big Ten conference in several key categories. Although they've been relatively solid against the run, the Michigan defense is ranked near the bottom of college football when it comes to passing defense - ranking 98th nationally in pass yards allowed and 127th in yards per completion. Most surprisingly, Michigan ranks 17th in the Big Ten in total defense, with only Maryland having a worse performance through two weeks.
There's no question that the magnificent performance from Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense is playing a huge factor in these rankings, but nobody expected this Michigan defense to be statistically one of the worst in college football after Week 2.
Here's where the Wolverines currently rank both nationally and within the Big Ten conference after two weeks:
Pass Yards Allowed
- Nationally: 98th
- Big Ten: 17th
Passing Yards Per Completion
- Nationally: 127th
- Big Ten: 18th
Rushing Yards Allowed
- Nationally: 25th
- Big Ten: 7th
First Downs Allowed
- Nationally: 78th
- Big Ten: 16th
3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense
- Nationally: 108th
- Big Ten: 17th
Scoring Defense (PPG)
- Nationally: 70th
- Big Ten: 17th
Total Defense
- Nationally: 71st
- Big Ten: 17th
