Postgame Notes: Michigan vs. Texas
Although the hype was at a fever pitch heading into Saturday's top 10 showdown between Michigan and Texas, that hype quickly faded away as the Longhorns took control of the game early. Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense were methodical against the Michigan defense, while the Wolverine offense struggled to find any sense of momentum throughout the afternoon. The Longhorns took a 24-3 lead into the half and never looked back, winning by a score of 31-12.
Here's a look at the postgame notes from Saturday's loss, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
• Saturday's loss ends U-M's streak of 28 consecutive regular season wins (dating back to 2021). The 28 wins tied a new record for the Big Ten Conference (previously shared by 1901-03 Michigan, 2005-07 Ohio State).
• Saturday's loss ends U-M's streak of 23 consecutive wins at Michigan Stadium (dating back to 2021). The streak now sits as the third-longest in program history.
• Running backs Jordan Marshall and Bryson Kuzdzal saw their first collegiate game action in today's contest.
• Wide receiver Kendrick Bell made his first career start in today's game. Fellow receiver C.J. Charleston also made his first start at Michigan; he started 23 games at Youngstown State.
• Charleston caught his first pass as a Wolverine late in the first quarter, a 22-yard completion off a flea-flicker.
• Senior Quarterback Davis Warren completed 22 passes for a career-high 204 yards and a late fourth-quarter touchdown, spreading the ball to nine different U-M receivers.
• Junior tight end Colston Loveland led the Michigan receiving room with eight receptions for 70 yards. Loveland's 77 career receptions rank sixth all-time for tight ends (passed Jay Riemersma's 74, 1992-95) and his 1,041 career receiving yards are now fifth all-time among tight ends at U-M (passed Dick Rifenberg's 1,006, 1946-48).
• Loveland tied his career high in receptions from last week against Fresno State (Aug. 31). He has a team-high 16 receptions through the first two games of the season.
• Sophomore receiver Semaj Morgan reeled in a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for his first receiving touchdown of the season, the third of his career. Morgan also registered five catches for 45 yards, a career-high in both metrics.
• Junior tight end Marlin Klein and senior receiver Peyton O'Leary recorded their first receptions of the season in the fourth quarter, a seven-yard and 22-yard catch respectively.
• Graduate student kicker Dominic Zvada converted a 37-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter to give U-M its first points of the game. He is a perfect five-for-five on the season.
• Zvada added a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter, his third 50-plus-yard field goal of the season. Zvada is tied with Bob Bergeron (1981-84) and James Turner (2023) for the fourth-most career 50-plus yard conversions in program history.
• This marks the third year in a row that a Wolverine kicker converted three 50-plus yard field goals in a season (Moody 2022, Turner '23, Zvada '24).
• Graduate student defensive back Makari Paige led the U-M defense with a team-leading six total tackles. He added a PBU in the second quarter.
