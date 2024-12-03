Michigan Football's Dominic Zvada wins Big Ten Kicker of the Year
Anytime Michigan needed a field goal during the 2024 regular season, there was no doubt what the result would be.
Dominic Zvada, the transfer from Arkansas State, has been named the winner of the Big Ten's Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year award following his outstanding season for the Wolverines.
Zvada went 17-for-18 on his field goal attempts this season, with the lone miss coming on a block. The junior went and incredible 7-for-7 on kicks of at least 50 yards, setting a new Michigan record for most made field goals of 50-or-more yards (previous record was four). He accomplished the feat in his first 10 games for the Maize and Blue.
Michigan has prided itself on special teams over much of the past decade, and that's been reflected in its recent run of success at the kicker position. A Wolverine has taken home the Bakken-Anderson Award home in three of the past four seasons. Former Michigan kicker Jake Moody won the award in both 2021 and 2022.
After Zvada's two field goals against Ohio State this past weekend helped the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes, head coach Sherrone Moore said he hoped Zvada would return to Ann Arbor for his senior season next year, but noted Zvada is considering entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
In addition to winning the Big Ten Kicker of the Year, Zvada was named first team All-Big Ten by the conference's media and coaches. Additionally, Michigan long-snapper William Wagner was named first team All-Big Ten by the conference's coaches and was an honorable mention from the media. Michigan returner Semaj Morgan also received an honorable mention from the Big Ten coaches.
