Michigan football down two starters vs. Michigan State
After a week of soul-searching following the tough loss to USC, Michigan went back to Ann Arbor and was dominant in the win over Washington. Now, back being ranked among the top 25 teams in the country, the Wolverines control their destiny. It's quite simple: win out and Michigan will be in the College Football Playoff.
But it all starts Saturday night against rival Michigan State. The Wolverines, 5-2. head to East Lansing to take on an MSU team that has dropped its last four games. The Spartans started the season off with three wins in a row, but Big Ten play has gotten the best of Jonathan Smith's team and the Spartans have one of the worst defenses in the conference.
Ahead of the in-state rivalry, both teams released their injury reports for the game.
Availability report released
Michigan marked five players out against MSU, including starters Rod Moore, Evan Link, and Hogan Hansen. The Wolverines listed both Justice Haynes and Brady Norton as questionable for the game against the Spartans.
Moore didn't play last week, along with Brandyn Hillman. After missing the first few weeks, Michigan got Moore back and he was sensational for the maize and blue. It appears the veteran safety is banged up once again and it's not clear when he could take the field for Michigan.
As for Link, he was injured last week and Blake Frazier will take his spot in the lineup. Hansen will also miss his second game in a row and it appears Marlin Klein will be good to go in this game. Lastly, it appears Justice Haynes is going to give it a go against the Spartans, marked as questionable. If so, Michigan will get its great one-two punch back to go with Jordan Marshall.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
- Network: NBC
- On the call: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge
