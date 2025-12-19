Michigan football starter says he would 'never transfer' after firing of Sherrone Moore

Michigan has seen two 2026 signees leave the program and sign elsewhere, while there have been a few players on the current team announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. But even after second-year head coach Sherrone Moore was fired -- transferring isn't an option for TE Marlin Klein.

On Friday, Klein was one of the players to meet with the media. He was asked about his intentions after this season, and while he is weighing his options of either returning to Ann Arbor or trying his luck in the NFL Draft -- he will never be entering the transfer portal.

“I’d never transfer from this place,” Klein said. “For me, it’s either coming back for my fifth year or taking a chance on going to the NFL. I’m not sure what I’m going to do. “My plan right now is playing this game for my brothers, for my teammates. I think they need me — they need me more than ever.”

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klein battled some injury issues this season and played in 10 games. He was fourth on the team with 209 yards on 20 receptions. Getting Klein back for one more season would bode well for the Wolverines' passing game.

Other veterans weight their options

Both Jimmy Rolder and Zeke Berry also met with the media on Friday. Both players could leave Michigan and head to the NFL -- or the portal. But Rolder, who had a breakout season this year, says he's not sure what he's going to do after the Citrus Bowl.

“Definitely in between right now,” Rolder said. “I’m not sure what I’ll end up doing, so I’m just waiting it out and seeing. “My decision would be what's best for myself and what others think would be best for me. It doesn’t have anything to do with the coaching change or anything.”

As far as Berry, he declined to go into much of an answer. But he said he's not sure what he will do either, but playing in the Citrus Bowl is a priority for Berry.