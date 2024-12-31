Takeaways: Michigan takes down Alabama for the second time in 2024
For the second time in the same calendar year, Michigan took down Alabama. Granted, the first time was for much bigger stakes when the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl before winning the national title. Fast forward to the final day in 2024, and Michigan did it again -- but in a different way.
The Wolverines were able to do just enough off of Bama's three turnovers to take a 16-0 lead and survive. The injury to Davis Warren didn't help the Wolverines' offense in the second half, but Michigan held on, 19-13 to move to 8-5 to finish the 2024 season.
Here are my takeaways.
1. The Michigan defense continues to shine at the back end of the schedule
No Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, Will Johnson, or Makari Paige -- no problem. Once again, Wink Martindale coached a gem for Michigan. Since the second half against Indiana, this Wolverines' defense has been on a new level. Michigan dominated against Ohio State and the Wolverines did so again on Tuesday against Alabama.
With the help of the rain, Michigan forced three turnovers right off the bat against the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines' defense helped the Michigan offense get 16 points in the first quarter. Jalen Milroe and Co. got a few big plays in the game, but the Michigan defense shut the Crimson Tide down when they needed to. Alabama had just 260 total yards in the game.
The Michigan role players finished the 2024 season with a bang.
2. The 2025 Michigan offense can't get here quick enough
No Kirk Campbell, or some of Michigan's best offensive players, but it still looked like the same Wolverines' offense we seen all year. Not much creativity and praying the defense holds enough to win the game. Freshman Jordan Marshall shined -- more on that in a bit -- but not much else looked good offensively. Michigan struggled to score touchdowns when it got the ball in the red zone off of turnovers and even when Davis Warren was in the game, the Wolverines struggled to throw the ball. Then when Warren exited the game and Alex Orji came in -- more on that in a bit -- it got even worse.
With Bryce Underwood in the fold and other key players, Wolverine fans can't wait to see what the offense will look like next season.
3. Jordan Marshall was a very bright spot
The true freshman and former Mr. Ohio rushed for 100 yards -- the whole offense had 190 yards -- and was the lone bright spot on the team. Marshall showed fans what they can look forward to next year and beyond. After not seeing the field much this year, Marshall should have a prominent role on the offense next season alongside Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.
Marshall, even when Alabama knew he was running the ball, couldn't stop the Wolverines' freshman. Marshall shows some Blake Corum with how hard he runs and showed some shiftiness.
4. Where's Jadyn Davis?
Most of us were led to believe that freshman Jadyn Davis could get into the game on Tuesday. However, he did not. Even with Davis Warren exiting the game due to an injury, in came Alex Orji for the second half. Once again, the Wolverines showed they didn't trust Orji to throw and it was run after run. The Michigan offense was inept with Orji under center and fans are left wondering, what happened to Jadyn Davis?
Either the coaching staff just doesn't trust Davis to play, or he flat-out isn't ready. Either way, it felt like this was Davis' best opportunity to play as a Michigan Wolverine with Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene coming into the fold next year. The one-time five-star recruit took one snap as a Michigan player during his true freshman year.
5. The Michigan defensive line was nasty
Even without three-star defensive linemen, the Michigan line dominated. Derrick Moore and TJ Guy were explosive off the edge and with both likely returning next season, the Wolverines should have another nasty edge duo. Young guys like Cam Brandt, Dom Nichols. and Enow Etta all played impressive snaps, too.
Getting Rayshaun Benny back will also help. Benny could help lead the Michigan interior next season and with Damon Payne Jr. coming in, the Wolverines defensive line should be really good again next year.
