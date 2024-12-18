BREAKING: Michigan Edge Derrick Moore makes NFL Draft decision
It was trending toward Michigan getting back both EDGE rushers Derrick Moore and TJ Guy, but on Wednesday, the Wolverines have officially received word that Moore will return for his senior season, according to Champions Circle.
Last week, Moore told MLive "I want to leave Michigan the right way", and was leaning toward returning at that point in time.
Moore was a starter for Michigan in 2024 after seeing solid minutes on the field as a sophomore in 2023 behind Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor. This season, as a starter, Moore's production dipped slightly. He went from 34 tackles in 2023 to 19 in 2024. Moore also tallied two sacks and four TFLs, but spending a senior season in Ann Arbor could play major dividends for the former four-star recruit.
With Moore back in the fold, he should retain his starting role for the Wolverines and see his production go back up. The Wolverines are also reportedly moving linebacker Jaishawn Barham to Edge where he would likely be a better fit. The Michigan Edge room should be prolific once again, especially once Guy officially comes back.
