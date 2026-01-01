Michigan has reportedly hired its new OC under Kyle Whittingham

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that his staff would be 90% finalized by this weekend. We already knew running backs coach Tony Alford was going to be retained by Whittingham, and on Thursday, following Michigan's loss to Texas, the Wolverines have their new offensive coordinator.

As it was suspected, Whittingham is set to hire Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck to take over the play-calling duties for the Wolverines. On Wednesday, Utah put up 44 points against Nebraska in its bowl game, and QB Devon Dampier had 310 passing yards and 148 rushing yards, while scoring five total TDs in the win.

Sources: Utah OC Jason Beck has informed Utah officials that he's taking the offensive coordinator job at Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026

More on Beck and his history

Beck has just three seasons of being an offensive coordinator, but he has been one of the top in the nation in doing so. In 2023, he was with Syracuse, before heading to New Mexico in 2024, and then coaching under Whittingham this season with Utah.

Beck was fantastic this season. Utah had the No. 5 scoring offense (41.3 PPG) in the nation and No. 4 total offense (482.9 YPG). The Utes ran the ball really well, too. Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation, averaging 266.3 yards per game.

Beck utilized former New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier well as a dual-threat signal caller. Dampier threw for 2,490 yards, 24 TDs, and just five INTs. But he also did a ton of damage on the ground. Dampier ran for 835 yards and 10 scores.

"No matter what school [Utah OC} Jason Beck is at, he will just re-write the record book"



ESPN's announcer as Utah scores a program record 39th rushing TD.



Beck is the likely OC for Michigan next season. — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) December 31, 2025

Prior to coaching at Utah, Beck was the OC for New Mexico in 2024. The Lobos also ranked second in the Mountain West and No. 5 in the FBS in rushing offense (253.6) while leading the league and ranking fourth in the country in first downs offense (298). Beck also coached Dampier with New Mexico.

Whittingham already said he was exited for Underwood to play in his offensive system. Beck will be able to do much more with Underwood, while using his dual-threat ability.