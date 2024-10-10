'Laughable': Michigan Football fans take issue with midseason honor
After a few years of stellar play from Michigan's offensive line, the 2024 unit has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start. There's no doubt that replacing the entire starting group up front was going to lead to some growing pains for the guys who were next in line, but it seems like it's been far more of a struggle than anticipated through six weeks.
To its credit, the Michigan offensive line has shown improvements in recent weeks in both the pass and run game. But there are still a lot of inconsistencies up front, and that's a big factor in why Michigan's offense has looked inconsistent overall.
But even with the early struggles, the Michigan offensive line was recently named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. The award is given to the top offensive line in college football each year, and the Wolverines captured the trophy in 2021 and 2023. In fact, Michigan is one of just two programs (along with Alabama) to win the award twice, and is currently the only program in the country to have won it in back-to-back seasons.
Although it's encouraging to see Michigan's 2024 unit make the midseason honor roll, many within the Michigan fan base were shocked to see the Wolverines make the cut.
Here are just some of the reactions:
