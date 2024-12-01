BREAKING: Michigan flips 4-star safety from elite ACC program

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Young has Flipped his Commitment from Clemson to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 185 S from Monroe, NC had been Committed to the Tigers since November 2nd



“Let’s do it, Go Blue!”https://t.co/z4QQ4fFkxj pic.twitter.com/JJx7IFPZwg