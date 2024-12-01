BREAKING: Michigan flips 4-star safety from elite ACC program
After a big win over rival Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan continues to win on and off the field. The Wolverines just made another big flip happen on Sunday when the maize and blue gained another 2025 commitment. This time, Michigan flipped four-star safety Jordan Young who committed to Clemson back in early November. At the time, Young committed to the Tigers over NC State and Michigan.
But the Monroe (NC) defensive standout decided to come to Ann Arbor, after all.
Young is the 150th-ranked player in the '25 cycle per the Composite. He now makes the fifth defensive back in the class for Michigan. Young is viewed as a potential nickel defender moving forward for the Wolverines.
With the addition of Young, Michigan now has 20 commitments in the 2025 class and the Wolverines have the No. 9 class.
The scouting report from 247Sports:
A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills. Limited third-party verified information available exiting his junior season, but owns some of the top triple jump markers in the 2025 cycle. Comfortable working in an off-man alignment with the break anticipation to create takeaways. Fires into the alley taking good contain angles and has the foot speed to close gaps in pursuit. On the leaner side at this stage, but has displayed the strength and lateral spring to be an effective short-area tackler. As a wide receiver, has proven to be a tough cover on vertical routes with the juice to create after the catch. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety.
