PFF grades: Michigan Football player grades, snap counts following major win over Ohio State
It was a thing of beauty -- for Michigan fans -- on Saturday watching the Wolverines walk into The 'Shoe and take down Ohio State as three-touchdown dogs. The Wolverines won a slugfest against Ohio State, 13-10 to move to 7-5 on the season. But Saturday, against Ohio State, was Michigan's Super Bowl and it appeared so.
The Wolverines wanted it more. Sherrone Moore and Wink Martindale coached circles around Ryan Day and Chip Kelly. Michigan held Ohio State to just 77 yards on the ground and the Wolverines intercepted Will Howard twice. The maize and blue stuck to their bread and butter offensively and ran for 172 yards. Davis Warren threw for just 62 yards and also threw two interceptions -- one being on the three-yard line.
After the win, Michigan has now defeated the Buckeyes and Ryan Day for four straight years and more and more pressure continues to mount on Day's shoulders.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's win over Ohio State. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
LT Myles Hinton - 83.0 grade
LG Josh Priebe - 69.8 grade
QB Davis Warren - 68.3 grade
RB Kalel Mullings - 68.1 grade
RG Gio El-Hadi - 59.9 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Max Bredeson - 43.4 grade
C Greg Crippen - 49.6 grade
RT Evan Link - 49.9 grade
WR Peyton O'Leary - 54.4 grade
WR Semaj Morgan - 55.8 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
DT Mason Graham - 89.1 grade
CB Aamir Hall - 82.7 grade
DT Kenneth Grant - 81.3 grade
Edge TJ Guy - 75.0 grade
S Makari Paige - 70.4 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
CB Zeke Berry - 52.2 grade
S Wesley Walker - 52.9 grade
Edge Cam Brandt - 55.3 grade
CB Jyaire Hill - 55.5 grade
LB Ernest Hausmann - 59.4 grade
Snap counts to know
With RB Donovan Edwards sustaining an injury early on, Kalel Mullings had a career-high 51 snaps. He carried the rock 32 times for 116 yards and a score
WR Semaj Morgan was back in the lineup after a week absence. But he was only on the field for 16 total snaps on Saturday. Tyler Morris (50), and Peyton O'Leary (46) were ahead of him.
True freshamn TE Hogan Hansen saw a career high 21 snaps. He was targeted frequently in the passing attack. Marlin Klein drew the start and received 44 snaps.
Safety Wesley Walker played the second-most snaps during his one-year Michigan career against Ohio State. Walker started and played 52 snaps. He played in 65 against Oregon.
After getting benched against Northwestern, CB Jyaire Hill played in 29 snaps against Ohio State. He was still wearing No. 35 and did not start, but he played much more than the six snaps he played in last weekend against the 'Cats.
Safety Quinten Johnson played in 59 out of 62 possible snaps on Saturday. LB Ernest Hausmann and safety Makari Paige were next in line with 57 each.
