Sherrone Moore on Michigan being tougher than OSU: 'That's who we are'
It was arguably the biggest upset in the series history on Saturday when a six-win Michigan team entered Columbus as three-touchdown underdogs to the Ohio State Buckeyes. But Michigan managed to get a fourth-straight win over its arch-rivals following a late Dominic Zvada field goal, 13-10.
It was the same story as the previous three years. Michigan didn't have a more talented roster than the Buckeyes, but Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage. The Wolverines' offensive line played well enough to spring a few Kalel Mullings' rushes. But it really came down to the defensive line. Michigan allowed just 77 yards on the ground to Ohio State, while Michigan ran for 172. That line typically shows which side comes out on top -- as it did on Saturday.
Following the game, Sherrone Moore was asked about having the tougher team. He said they don't need to talk about that because that's who the Wolverines are.
"That's who we are, so we don't really need to talk about it," Moore said. "We're built. That's how we're built. We don't talk about toughness. We don't talk about that. How we're built in the weight room, what we do on the field, physicality, how we practice. That's just who Michigan is. We don't really need to talk about it."
Moore then went into more detail about how both lines dominated -- especially the D-line. It was a masterclass effort from Wink Martindale and Co. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant were stalwarts inside and neither Ohio State running back had a chance to do much of anything.
"I think our defense played outstanding," Moore said. "They held a high-powered offense. Again, another week to 10 points, 77 rushing yards. This game has been won, I think, the last 20 years in the rushing battle. We had 172, they had 77. That's usually the story of the game. Our guys played great, especially the D-line. The O-line played great when they needed to. They got some real good push and we kind of hammered them. The wind was a factor going towards the locker room and away from the locker room. You couldn't throw as much and be effective in throw games. You definitely have to have a good run plan. I thought our guys did a good job."
Michigan ends the season at 7-5 and time will tell which bowl game the Wolverines end up at.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan stuns Ohio State and wins for the fourth year in a row
JJ McCarthy, Connor Stalions, others react to Michigan Football defeating Ohio State