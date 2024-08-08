Michigan Football gaining momentum with 2025 five-star prospect
The month of August could be huge for the Michigan Wolverines on the recruiting trail. As of this writing, the Wolverines are currently the overwhelming favorite to land 2025 four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh. The 6-1, 180 pound wideout recently released his final top five schools and he's expected to announce his decision on Aug. 20.
But before the decision date for Marsh, there's another huge piece that Michigan could add to its 2025 class: five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola. The 6-5, 295 pound OT reportedly wants to make a decision before Aug. 12, and On3's recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong says the battle is currently between Stanford and Michigan.
"I think every time we talk about Andrew Babalola, Michigan just seems to get a little bit more...we get a little more juiced up about Michigan each episode," Wiltfong said. "So I think Michigan and Stanford are the two that I still... I think he ends up at one of those two."
Although Wiltfong believes Michigan is rising in Babalola's recruitment, On3's recruiting forecast is currently giving Stanford an 88.8% shot to land the five-star prospect, followed by Michigan (3.2%), Oklahoma (1.9%), and Missouri (1.3%).
With Stanford and Michigan leading the way, it's clear that academics are an important factor in Babalola's decision-making process. But there's no question that Michigan provides the better option from an athletics standpoint, particularly for an offensive lineman with hopes of one day playing in the NFL. In fact, Michigan is the only program in the country to win the Joe Moore award in back-to-back seasons (2021 & 2022), and the Wolverines just sent their entire starting unit from the 2023 season to the NFL. With head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome making Babalola a priority, Michigan certainly has a shot to bring this one home.
"The thing that's changed is that it used to be, when you talked to a source, it would be 'that' school and Stanford," Wiltfong said. "Now some people are saying it's 'that' school and Michigan. So he's trying to commit before Aug. 12, that's when he starts school. He hasn't commited yet, and he's not someone that... look, if he knew where he was going he would just commit. He's the guy that, when you look at the five-stars, he's probably the last one to talk NIL. Like, he's an old-school recruitment that's just trying to do the best he can to find his best fit on and off the field. His mom has gone on the visits, his dad... just talking it over with his family. They're struggling to get it down to one, he likes all of these opportunities."
