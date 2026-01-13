Michigan football gets commitment from standout corner from Big 12 school

Michigan football has secured a commitment from Utah transfer standout cornerback Smith Snowden, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday night.

BREAKING: Utah standout transfer CB Smith Snowden has committed to Michigan, @Hayesfawcett3 reports〽️https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/6ItVyqpys0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 13, 2026

In three seasons as a Ute, Snowden appeared in 35 career games, making 23 starts.

This past season, Snowden started all 12 regular season games for Utah on defense, plus twice on offense (one at WR and one at RB) on his way to a Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

He led the cornerback room with 37 tackles, including two tackles for loss, while recording a team-best 11 passes defended with 9 PBUs and two interceptions. The 11 passes defended landed him in a tie for fourth-most in the conference.

Sep 14, 2024; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2), right, celebrates with cornerback Cameron Calhoun (4) after intercepting a pas in the end zone in the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

In a victory over Kansas State in 2025, Snowden made a career-best seven tackles in a comeback win over the Wildcats.

On the offensive side of the ball, Snowden's total included eight carries for 40 yards and one touchdown on the ground, along with having 13 catches for 57 yards during his junior year.

In 2024, he played in all 12 games for the Utes with 11 starts at nickel back and defended 10 passes during his sophomore campaign with two pick and eight PBUs.

During his freshman year in 2023, Snowden saw action in 11 games, both on defense and special teams.

Snowden will have one year of college eligibility remaining when he comes to Ann Arbor.

Michigan's 2026 secondary

The Wolverines' back end of the defense is starting to come into form under new head coach Kyle Whittingham and the defensive staff.

While Michigan has lost some pieces via the transfer portal in the secondary, including TJ Metcalf, Brandyn Hillman, Jayden Sanders, Jaden Mangham and Elijah Dotson, the Wolverines have held onto some key pieces as well from the 2025 team.

Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, Jordan Young and Mason Curtis are all set to return. Plus, the Maize and Blue gained a key addition to the secondary earlier this week with the commitment of Chris Bracy from Memphis.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back TJ Metcalf (7) and defensive back Zeke Berry (10) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with Snowden in the fold, Michigan seems to be building both the talent and depth in the back end of its defense to form a likely very formidable unit for 2026 and beyond.

The Wolverines will also have options with the versality of Snowden and him having the ability to play nickel and corner. Plus, Berry started his Wolverine career out as a safety and could be moved back into that spot if Michigan wants to play Snowden at corner.

Either way, defensive coordinator Jay Hill and the staff will have piece to work with.