Report: Former Alabama 5-star DL has not signed with Michigan, Wolverines still a contender
It's been a wild three hours for Michigan and the recruitment of former five-star defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. from Alabama. The former 2021 five-star recruit went into the transfer portal, and on Wednesday morning, it was announced that he committed to Michigan.
But did he?
According to 'The Wolverines' EJ Holland, “Damon Payne is not currently signed with any school, and he will be releasing his commitment under his own terms very soon,” his agent, Steven Fantetti of Athlete Empowering Agency, released in a statement. While the Wolverines haven't officially signed the former Belleville prospect, Michigan is still a strong contender in his recruitment, but a visit to USC could be in the cards.
On3's National Recruiting Analyst Pete Nakos also confirmed that he started the paperwork to sign with Michigan, but it has since been nullified and isn't tied to the Wolverines at this juncture.
Payned signed with Alabama in the 2021 class. He was the 24th-ranked prospect at the time and hailed from Belleville (MI) -- the same school Bryce Underwood is from. Payne is currently the 146th-ranked recruit in the transfer portal, per On3.
During his Alabama career, the 313-pound lineman has recorded 30 tackles and 0.5 sacks. With Michigan losing Mason Graham and potentially Kenneth Grant, Payne could play a major factor for Michigan in 2025 -- if he indeed comes. He would have one year of eligibility remaining.
