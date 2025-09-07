Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore assesses Bryce Underwood's first road start
No. 15 Michigan football put out an underwhelming performance at No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday night in a 24-13 loss to the Sooners to drop to 1-1 on the season. Overall, the Wolverines were not good enough to win on either side of the ball against an Oklahoma team that had the upper hand seemingly all game.
After impressing in Week 1 against New Mexico, true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled his way to a 9-of-24 passing performance for 142 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. While Underwood had moments of making big plays with his arm, he was largely inefficient against Brent Venables defense that stifled the Wolverines offense for much of the game. However, Michigan had more issues on the offensive side of the ball in terms of execution than Underwood's play alone, including a subpar game from the offensive line and play-calling that seemed questionable at times.
After the game, head coach Sherrone Moore assessed the play of his QB in his first road start while saying they have to execute as a whole on the offensive side of the ball.
"As far as handling the crowd noise and the atmosphere and all of that, he handled it fine," Moore said. "It was just the execution. And that's everybody—it's not just him, and I think everybody (likes to) put the pressure on him. But we all gotta do our jobs—that's O-line, that's receivers, that's running backs—whoever it is in those situations to make it easier for him."
Overall, Moore said Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables did a good job of giving the Wolverines' offense different looks that made moving the ball a challenge for Michigan, which gained just 288 total yards on the night.
"I thought Brent did a really good job with just the looks and the things that they did," said Moore. "There wasn't a whole bunch of like tackles for losses and things like that, it was more just we sputtered in certain spots. We just had to create a little bit more rhythm. They just did a good job defensively—they've got guys who have played on that defense and understand the defense. So, we just have to do a better job of combating that."
Underwood and the Wolverines will have a chance to bounce back from this offensive performance when they take on Central Michigan next Saturday at Noon EST.