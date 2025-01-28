Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore heads to Hawaii to visit elite prospect
There are definitely some perks that come along with hitting the recruiting trail if you're a head coach, particularly when you're visiting recruits in Hawaii. On Tuesday, 4-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee shared some photos to his Twitter/X account from a visit with Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome.
According to 247Sports, Lee is currently the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Hawaii and the No. 12 overall offensive tackle in the 2026 class. At 6-6, 318 pounds, Lee already has the size to compete at the next level and he still has a year of high school left. And while he currently holds 18 offers from some of the top programs around the country, Michigan seems to be leading in his recruitment so far.
Landing Lee would certainly be huge for the 2026 class, and would help continue the momentum Moore and his staff built in 2025. Moore's most recent recruiting class is one of the top in the country, currently sitting at No. 7 nationally in the 247Spots composite rankings. That class is headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The elite QB is joined by a pair of five-stars in offensive tackle Andrew Babalola and defensive lineman Nate Marshall. And while the class is already impressive as-is, Michigan is also the current favorite to land five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood to the 2025 class - a move that could push the Wolverines into the Top 5 nationally.
There's no question that Year 1 of the Sherrone Moore era was a bit of a bumpy ride, with Michigan following up its national championship season with an 8-5 record in 2024. But the Wolverines also had an extremely strong end to the season, closing out with wins over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama. It seems like things are starting to click in Ann Abor, and Moore is certainly loading up on the type of talent that is capable of delivering another championship.
