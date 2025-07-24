Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore raves about OC Chip Lindsey
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore was the final Big Ten head coach to step up to the podium on the final day of the conference's media days on Thursday in Las Vegas. One of the big moves the Wolverines made in the offseason with their coaching staff was the addition of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who comes to Ann Arbor from North Carolina after holding the same position with the Tar Heels in 2023 and 2024.
Moore said Lindsey has been an asset to the staff and is fitting in with the program seamlessly.
"Bringing in Chip has been awesome," Moore said. "He's an outstanding human being, a phenomenal coach, a great leader of men and the guys want to play for him. From a knowledge standpoint and the things he is going to give our offense and already has given our offense has been outstanding."
From a personal standpoint, Moore said he has been able to lean on Lindsey with the type of experience he has gained in the coaching world. Lindsey has been coaching at the college level since 2010 and was the head coach at Troy from 2019-21, with Moore saying he has learned a lot already from his offensive coordinator.
"He's a former head coach," said Moore. "He's done it, he's been through it, he's seen it. So, to be in that position and to be able to lean on somebody who has been in my position before in college football has been huge for me."
Lindsey will look to take the Wolverines' offense to new heights this season after last year's team finished the season 128th in the nation in terms of total yards per game.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
FOX Sports lists Michigan vs Ohio State as the greatest CFB rivalry of all-time
The latest on Michigan's recruiting battle with Tennessee for 5-star RB Savion Hiter
Buckeye nation in meltdown mode as Big Ten commissioner clears Michigan
ESPN: Big Ten's Tony Petitti says no additional NCAA punishment needed for Michigan