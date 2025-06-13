REPORT: Michigan hosts veteran QB transfer ahead of the 2025 season
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Michigan hosted quarterback transfer Jake Garcia this week. Garcia, who spent two seasons with Miami, one season with Missouri, and one season with East Carolina, was rated as the No. 16 overall QB prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.
Last season for ECU, Garcia accounted for 1,426 yards and 8 touchdowns on 109 completions.
For head coach Sherrone Moore, this could be a continuing effort to ensure that the QB position is significantly improved from last season. In 2024, the Wolverines cycled through three different quarterbacks and found little success through the air, resulting in one of the worst passing attacks in the country. But heading into 2025, Moore has added some significant firepower at the position, including five-star Bryce Underwood (the No. 1 prospect in 2025) and veteran transfer Mikey Keene.
With Keene working his way back from an injury that limited him during the spring, as well as former starter Davis Warren still recovering from a torn ACL suffered against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, the addition of Garcia could add some much-needed depth to the QB room.
Of course, there's also sophomore Jadyn Davis in the mix, who remains a complete mystery as to where he fits in on the depth chart. The former four-star recruit saw limited action as a true freshman, appearing in just one game.
Regardless of how it all shakes out, it's clear that Moore is intent on making sure he has plenty of options in the QB room. And if Garcia does end up on Michigan's roster in 2025, it will give the Wolverines another option with experience at the collegiate level.
