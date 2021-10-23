Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Northwestern
The Teams
Michigan vs. Northwestern
Current Records: Michigan 6-0; Northwestern 3-3
The Tube
When: Saturday at 12pm ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: Fox
The Odds
Michigan is viewed as a 23.5-point favorite against Northwestern, which is a huge number for a conference game. The line hasn't moved much, but it's still tricky. Michigan has beaten four of its six opponents by at least 21 points but after a bye and before the Michigan State game makes this just a little bit tough to call.
The Series
Michigan is 58-15-2 in the series against Northwestern and last defeated the Wildcats in 2018 by a score of 20-17.
The Stories
