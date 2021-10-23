    • October 23, 2021
    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Northwestern

    Get yourself geared up for Michigan's first game back after the bye week against Northwestern.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Teams

    Michigan vs. Northwestern

    Current Records: Michigan 6-0; Northwestern 3-3

    The Tube

    When: Saturday at 12pm ET
    Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
    TV: Fox
    Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

    The Odds

    Michigan is viewed as a 23.5-point favorite against Northwestern, which is a huge number for a conference game. The line hasn't moved much, but it's still tricky. Michigan has beaten four of its six opponents by at least 21 points but after a bye and before the Michigan State game makes this just a little bit tough to call.

    The Series

    Michigan is 58-15-2 in the series against Northwestern and last defeated the Wildcats in 2018 by a score of 20-17.

