Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Northwestern

Get yourself geared up for Michigan's first game back after the bye week against Northwestern.

The Teams

Michigan vs. Northwestern

Current Records: Michigan 6-0; Northwestern 3-3

The Tube

When: Saturday at 12pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Fox

The Odds

Michigan is viewed as a 23.5-point favorite against Northwestern, which is a huge number for a conference game. The line hasn't moved much, but it's still tricky. Michigan has beaten four of its six opponents by at least 21 points but after a bye and before the Michigan State game makes this just a little bit tough to call.

The Series

Michigan is 58-15-2 in the series against Northwestern and last defeated the Wildcats in 2018 by a score of 20-17.

The Stories

