Michigan's Jack Tuttle will be the starting quarterback moving forward
On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore made his weekly appearance on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show. Obviously the topic of the quarterback situation was front and center, an Moore addressed it directly. Based on what he saw on Saturday, it sounds like veteran Jack Tuttle will be the starter moving forward.
Here are some noteworthy quotes from Moore on Tuttle and the QB situation:
1. “I mean, right now it looks like Jack. We’ll do everything we can to keep the competition going, but I think right now he gives us the best chance to win. And we’ll continue to process that as an offense, as a team, but that looks like the direction we’re heading.”
2. “I thought offensively, definitely Jack Tuttle came in there and gave us a huge spark, and that was the positive. The first few drives... touchdown, field goal, touchdown. He gave us a lot of momentum on offense. And he’s beating himself up still. I had to call him last night and tell him, hey, we got your back, you’re good. He only practiced for a week and a half, really."
3. “To get him back was a huge boost for us. We’ll continue to get better and build stuff around him to make him better and make our team better and let other guys be playmakers.”
4. “He practiced really well. So did Orji, but you knew how good Jack was and the experience that he has. So I felt at some point that’d be the play, to put him in the game at some point. He just did a really good job and took advantage of the opportunity.”
5. “When Jack went in there, you saw the safeties a little farther back. The box got a little lighter, knowing that there was the threat that the ball could go deep. Not saying that it couldn’t go [deep] with Alex, but there was just less of that when he was in the game."
6. “It just felt like the spark happened a little bit with Jack. It felt like the defense had their same plan, but they were just trying to adjust to who the quarterback was, and it was different with who the quarterback was.”
