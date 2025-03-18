Michigan Football: Jersey numbers revealed for 2025 season
With spring practice kicking off this week, Michigan fans are looking forward to seeing which players start to rise to the top of the depth chart. And while most of those final position battles will take place well into fall camp, there's no doubt that some guys will begin to assert themselves as starters in the coming weeks.
In addition to spring practice, fans are also getting a first look at some of the new jersey numbers for some of their favorite Wolverines. Here are some of the most notable jersey numbers/changes heading into the 2025 season.
TJ Guy, Edge - 4
Guy is entering his fifth season in Ann Arbor and figures to be a major contributor defensively this fall. He's appeared in 36 games throughout his career and made six starts at edge rusher in 2024. For his final season at Michigan, Guy is switching his jersey from No. 42 to No. 4.
Rayshaun Benny - 55
Benny is entering his fifth season in Ann Arbor and has some big shoes to fill with the departure of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. The Detroit native has appeared in 42 games throughout his Michigan career, making four starts on the defensive line. In what will be his final season as a Wolverine, Benny is expected to play a major role on Michigan's defensive front this fall. He's switched his jersey from No. 26 to No. 55.
Benjamin Hall - 7
Hall is entering his third season in Ann Arbor and will battle Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes for reps this fall. He's made nine appearances at running back during his first two years, including six appearances as a sophomore in 2024. For his junior season, Hall has switched his jersey from No. 28 to No. 7.
Here are some other notable jersey numbers heading into spring:
- Tre Williams (Clemson transfer DL) - 0
- Shamari Earls (Freshman CB) - 2
- Andrew Marsh (Freshman WR) - 4
- TJ Metcalf (Arkansas transfer DB) - 7
- Mikey Keene (Fresno State transfer QB) - 10
- Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Freshman LB) - 12
- Caleb Anderson (Louisiana transfer DB) - 13
- Donaven McCulley (Indiana transfer WR) - 13
- Jordan Young (Freshman DB) - 14
- Bryce Underwood (Freshman QB) - 29
- Justice Haynes (Alabama transfer RB) - 22
- Tevis Metcalf (Arkansas transfer DB) - 24
- Donovan Johnson (Freshman RB)- 26
- Troy Bowles (Georgia transfer LB) - 40
- Damon Payne (Alabama transfer DL) - 44
- Andrew Babalola (Freshman OL) - 65
