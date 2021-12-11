Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Kenneth Walker III Gets Hilariously Trolled By U-M Grads

    The rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State extends well beyond the football field, as evidenced by this latest video.
    Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III may have missed out on an invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, but he certainly didn't walk away from the 2021 season empty handed. 

    In fact, Walker became the first Spartan to win both the Walter Camp national player of the year award and the Doak Walker Award.

    Matthew Lounsberry, contributor for Spartan Nation, recently highlighted just how successful the season has been for the running back the call "K9".

    Walker was not among the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy but winning the Walter Camp Award cements him as one of the best players of the 2021 college football season. No player had ever won the Walter Camp Award while not being a Heisman Trophy finalist, until this season.

    The Heisman, the Walter Camp and the Maxwell awards are all variations of college football's MVP award. Each have different criteria for choosing a winner, but each are given to whomever they determine to be "the best player in college football".

    Walker finished second in the nation in rushing yards (1,636), fourth in carries (263) and eighth in rushing touchdowns (18). The junior tailback is expected to play in the Peach Bowl, when No. 10 Michigan State will square off with ACC Champion and No. 12 Pittsburgh. 

    Of course, there would be absolutely no reason for me to publish an article like this if it didn't allow me to rub salt in the wounds of Spartan fans everywhere - so that's exactly what I'm going to do. 

    As Walker III was preparing for the ESPN College Football awards ceremony, the good folks over at State & Liberty - who also happen to be UM Graduates - pulled a phenomenal prank on the Spartan standout. Michigan fans will definitely enjoy this one.

