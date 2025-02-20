Michigan's Josaiah Stewart posted highest pass rush win rate in 2024
Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart has emerged as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft class, earning the distinction of having the highest pass rush win percentage. Stewart posted an impressive 27.3%-win rate, surpassing other top-level rushers, including potential lottery pick Abdul Carter from Penn State. Despite often being described as undersized compared to other EDGE rushers, Stewart’s speed and agility around the edge have made him nearly impossible to block. His ability to turn the corner and consistently pressure quarterbacks has been a major factor in his success and will serve him well on Sundays.
Stewart’s game is defined by his relentless motor and high-energy approach, making him a nightmare for offensive linemen. His relentless pursuit and tenacity are what set him apart from many other pass rushers, often leaving tackles struggling to keep up. His ability to disrupt plays, even when facing double teams, is a testament to his skills and determination. Stewart’s quickness off the line and explosiveness make him an extremely effective pass rusher, and his ability to win quickly in one-on-one situations is what makes him so dangerous. He is truly a student of the leverage game and often dips so low on his approach that opposing tackles cannot reach him before he flies past them.
Throughout the season, Stewart's ability to consistently get to the quarterback has placed him among the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Despite concerns about his size, his exceptional speed, high motor, and pass-rush ability have made him a high-potential draft choice for NFL teams looking for an edge rusher capable of making an immediate impact. As the draft approaches, Stewart’s stock continues to rise, and his performance throughout the season has cemented his place as one of the most exciting prospects available.
