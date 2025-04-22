Michigan Football's Jyaire Hill joins Chicago White Sox NIL program
On Tuesday, Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill announced that he had joined the ChiSox Athlete class of 2025. According to the press release, the ChiSox Athlete program is designed to help student-athletes receive big-league mentorship and explore opportunities to increase exposure and professional endeavors.
Hill is one of nine new members to the program, including:
- Drayk Bowen (Notre Dame Men’s Football, St. John, Indiana – Andrean HS)
- Jeremy Fears Jr. (Michigan State Men’s Basketball, Joliet, Illinois – Joliet West HS)
- Owen Freeman (Creighton Men’s Basketball, Moline, Illinois – Moline HS)
- Jyaire Hill (Michigan Men’s Football, Kankakee, Illinois – Kankakee HS)
- Nick Martinelli (Northwestern Men’s Basketball, Glenview, Illinois – Glenbrook South HS)
- Anna McClure (Miami of Ohio Women’s Volleyball, Champaign, Illinois - The High School of St. Thomas More)
- Hannah Milton (Western Michigan Women’s Gymnastics, Hinsdale, Illinois – Hinsdale Central HS)
- Zack Sharp (Western Michigan Men’s Ice Hockey, Naperville, Illinois – Naperville Central HS)
- Maddy Vercelli (Minnesota Women’s Dance, Shorewood, Illinois – Joliet Catholic Academy)
Here's more information about the Chicago White Sox NIL program:
"The CHISOX Athlete program is built on a student-first approach, empowering each class with financial resources and marketing opportunities that help enhance individuals’ unique brands, platforms and passions outside sport."
"CHISOX Athlete provides all athletes with personalized career mentorship from leading sports executives. First year athletes are invited to Rate Field to throw a ceremonial first pitch and enjoy a VIP ballpark experience, while returners are recognized with a pregame, on-air interview with Sox television partner Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). Athletes also benefit from top-tier marketing opportunities, including exclusive photoshoots, networking discussions and more."
Heading into his junior season with the Wolverines, Hill is expected to become a major contributor this fall. As a sophomore during the 2024 season, he appeared in 12 games and made nine starts at DB - totaling 35 tackles, 9 PBUs, 1 INT, and 1 sack. Hill earned Defensive Player of the Game honors three times for his performances against USC, Minnesota, and Michigan State.
With Will Johnson now off to the NFL, the expectation is that Hill will become Michigan's next lockdown cornerback in Ann Arbor.
