BREAKING: Michigan's Kalel Mullings officially declares for NFL Draft
Michigan powerhouse running back Kalel Mullings has made it official and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Mullings will go down as the embodiment of Michigan's blue-collar persona, developed under former head coach Jim Harbaugh. He was known as a quiet professional who put the needs of the team above his own.
After transitioning from linebacker to running back, Mullings had some hiccups, fumbling at the goal line against TCU when Michigan was in desperate need of a touchdown down 14-3 was surely one of his lowest points. But he never gave up and embraced his role as a short down back, becoming a critical player during Michigan's championship run.
This year Mullings supplanted Donovan Edwards as the feature back early and had many game -changing runs that kept the Wolverines in bowl contention during a tough season. During his tenure in Ann Arbor Mullings rushed for 1,201 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 8 receptions for 67 yards. He finishes as a 3-time Big Ten champion and a National Champion.
According to NFL Draft Buzz, Mullings is rated as the No. 96 overall prospect, the No. 11 rated running back, and projected as a solid 3rd round draft pick. He has drawn comparisons to current NFL running back and former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. Mullings showed a rugged toughness and an ability to keep his feet churning in a pile of players that will serve him well in the NFL. With the "running back by commitee" movement alive and well in the NFL, Mullings should find a roster spot easily and make an impact on Sunday very soon.
