Michigan Football: Wolverines lead B10 in NFL draft picks last 5 years
The University of Michigan tops the Big Ten in NFL draft picks over the past five years, with 46 Wolverines selected, ranking third nationally behind Georgia (49) and Alabama (48). Ohio State follows with 36, Penn State with 33, while newcomers Oregon (24), USC (21), and Washington (20) highlight the depth of talent in college football's most competitive league. As a new group of skilled players from the Big Ten enters the 2025 NFL Draft, the conference is set to reinforce its status as a powerhouse for producing consistent NFL talent.
The link between the quality of a college's recruits and its effectiveness in producing NFL draft picks is clear. Alabama consistently excels in recruiting, sending a significant number of players to the NFL each year. Georgia, although not outdoing Alabama in recruitment, has still produced more NFL draftees overall. Elite programs like Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia stand out for their prowess in both recruiting top talent and developing players. With each of these teams ranking in the top ten for recruiting classes this year, the trend of success is likely to persist. These elite recruiting and developing programs also have embraced NIL and are leaders in this new aspect of college football. Look for teams such as Texas and Oregon to make inroads in recruiting as they increase their spending power to attract 5-star level athletes.
