Michigan legend gives praise to Harbaugh: 'He's going to being that winning mentality'
Charles Woodson began covering the college scene back in 2019 for Fox. Woodson, the former Michigan Heisman-winning defensive back, has seen the ups and downs during Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor. Woodson was around for Harbaugh's defeats against Ohio State, his 2-4 COVID-19 season, and then the miraculous turnaround from 2021-2023 that ended in a National Championship.
The thing about Harbaugh is that he's ultimately won wherever he's gone. He is now taking over a Los Angeles Chargers squad that went 5-12 a year ago. But the cupboard isn't bare for Harbaugh in Los Angeles. Harbaugh inherits one of the top young signal callers in the NFL -- former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
Harbaugh also hopes to get the Chargers running the football better than they had been. The former Michigan coach parted ways with Austin Ekler and signed both Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins in free agency.
Woodson believes Harbaugh is going to get the Chargers back to their winning ways with what Harbaugh accomplished this offseason.
"Everywhere he's been, he's won," Woodson began. "So he definitely knows how to win, knows how to put a team together. And the moves that he made in terms of bringing in two running backs, guys that are going to be able to help carry the load in terms of the offense, and Herbert not having to throw the ball a hundred times a game. You know what I mean, he's going to -- he's going to create that balance. The thing is, the biggest thing for this team is having that balance on the offense to where Herbert doesn't feel like he's always got to bail them out. At the end of the game and throwing the ball all over the field. So I think he's going to bring that smash-mouth element to the game, but also allow Herbert to do his thing as well.
"I think he'll get the other side of the ball ready as well. In terms of bringing in the right coaches because they have talent on this defense. [Joey] Bosa, Khalil [Mack], this ain't a team that's devoid of talent. They just weren't able to put the best foot out there. I think Harbaugh bringing in his expertise as a head coach, he's going to bring that winning mentality to them. I think they'll play well. "
It may have taken Harbaugh several years to beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten, but he did what sought out to do when he took the Wolverines' job back in 2015. Now, Harbaugh hopes to win a Super Bowl, something he's longed to do. It looks like Harbaugh is making all the right moves to make that a possibility in Los Angeles.
